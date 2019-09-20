



Love is in the air! Liam Payne made his relationship with Maya Henry Instagram official on Friday, September 20.

“Sometimes I don’t recognise this happy guy… sure glad you brought him back though,” the “Strip That Down” singer, 26, captioned a photo of himself smiling while cuddling with the model, 18, on a couch.

After thanking his team and record label for helping to promote his new single, “Stack It Up,” Payne wrote, “Last but not least this one @maya_henry [thanks] for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is. love you all let’s stack this s–t up.”

In the comments section, Henry wrote, “So proud of you and so glad we can be happy together. stack it up biisshhh.”

The couple were first spotted together in August 2018, but they did not start regularly stepping out in public until this summer.

Payne confirmed on KISS FM UK’s KISS Breakfast on Wednesday, September 18, that he and the Texas native are an item.

“I’m very happy right now,” he gushed. “I am very lucky. She is really great. She’s awesome.”

When asked whether it is hard to date in the limelight, the former One Direction member responded, “No, it’s kind of got to the point [in] my life where I’m like, ‘Screw this. It’s not worth my happiness.’”

“The difference is with her, she’s so relaxed that it helps me relax in a situation, rather than being somewhere and talk about who is watching and what’s going on,” he continued. “People are going to watch whatever. What am I supposed to do? I can’t do anything about it now. It’s too late for that.”

Payne previously dated Cheryl Cole from 2015 to 2018. The former couple share son Bear, 2.

“Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways,” Payne wrote on Twitter in July 2018. “It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

