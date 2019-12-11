



The romantic aspect of Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner’s relationship is long over, but their friendship is as strong as ever.

“Harry and Kendall are great friends and always have been,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They don’t get to spend a lot of time together, but when they do, they always have a blast. It’s an easy, super chill friendship.”

The source adds that Styles, 25, and Jenner, 24, “had so much fun” together when he filled in as the host of The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, December 10, with her as one of his guests.

The “Adore You” singer interviewed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Tracee Ellis Ross. He and Jenner also played a round of the CBS late-night show’s “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” game. During the segment, Styles was forced to eat cod sperm in order to avoid the model’s question about which songs on his 2017 debut solo album were written about her.

“To spit or to swallow, that is the question,” Styles asked the audience with a laugh while chewing the Japanese delicacy. He eventually spit it out, slightly gagged and noted, “It really carries an aftertaste.”

The exes also quizzed each other on supermodels (Jenner drank a salmon smoothie instead of naming the “most unlikeable”) and KUWTK (yes, Styles has watched). But perhaps the funniest moment came when the former One Direction member convinced the reality star to rank her famous siblings as parents from best to worst.

“I’d say Rob [Kardashian] is No. 1. He’s so good to his daughter,” she said. “Then it would be, like, Khloé [Kardashian], Kim [Kardashian], Kylie [Jenner], Kourtney [Kardashian]. They’re all amazing!”

Styles and Kendall were first linked in late 2013 and sparked reconciliation rumors two years later with a cozy trip to Anguilla. After the duo were spotted together three consecutive days in 2016, a source insisted to Us that they were just “friends” and had not gotten back together. More recently, they caught up at the 2019 Met Gala, which he cohosted in May.