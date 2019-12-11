



Honesty hour! Harry Styles convinced Kendall Jenner to rank all of her siblings’ parenting skills on the Tuesday, December 10, episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“You are one of the few members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who does not have children,” the singer, 25, said during the CBS show’s “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment where celebrities answer tough questions to avoid eatingdisgusting food. “Rank your siblings Kim [Kardashian], Kylie [Jenner], Khloé [Kardashian] and Rob [Kardashian] from best to worst parents.”

“I feel like I could answer it,” the model, 24, replied, considering the thousand-year-old eggnog in front of her.

Styles joked, “I feel like I could answer it.”

After swearing “they are all amazing” to their kids, Kendall answered, “I’d say Rob is No. 1. He’s so good to his daughter, [Dream]. That’s so hard, they’re all amazing. Then it would be, like, Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney. They’re all amazing!”

Khloé, 35, gave birth to her now-19-month-old daughter, True, in April 2018. As for Kim, 39, she raises North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, 7 months, with her husband, Kanye West. Kylie, 22, welcomed Stormi, now 22 months, in February 2018 with Travis Scott, while Kourtney, 40, coparents Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with Scott Disick.

That was the only question the reality star answered, opting for a salmon smoothie instead of sharing the most unlikeable supermodel. She even bit into a bull penis over admitting the most unexpected celebrity to slide into her DMs.

On Styles’ turns, he refused to rank former One Direction members’ solo music and wouldn’t reveal which songs on his last album, Harry Styles, were about Kendall.

He and the E! personality were romantically linked in late 2013, then were spotted vacationing in Anguilla together two years later. In September 2016, the former couple spent three consecutive days together, with a source telling Us Weekly exclusively at the time that they were “friends” and hadn’t stopped “being friends” after breaking up.

As for Kendall’s baby fever, she goes “in and out of phases,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News in May. “Some days, I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God, I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’ Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much. It’s a lot to be able to play with them. I’ll just be like, ‘Go to your mom.’”