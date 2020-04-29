Stand down, stans. Tyler Cameron laughed off speculation that he could be the father of Gigi Hadid’s baby after her pregnancy news broke.

The Bachelorette alum, 27, participated in an Instagram Live workout on Wednesday, April 29. After the exercise ended, he sat down to chat with fans and read some of the comments that were rolling in. “Congrats on becoming the father,” one Instagram user wrote. “Gigi is preg.”

Cameron fired back at the notion but took the potentially awkward moment in stride. “Y’all are wrong in the comments,” he replied while laughing. “Y’all are terrible.”

Some took his remark to mean that he was denying paternity. However, a source clarifies to Us Weekly that the reality star does not believe he even needs to do that. “He didn’t mean ‘wrong’ literally. He meant, ‘Y’all are messed up for even saying that,’” the insider explains. “It’s slang. Obviously he isn’t the father.”

Cameron dated Hadid, 25, from August 2019 to October 2019 after his stint on The Bachelorette. The model reunited with on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik following her split from the Florida native. Us confirmed in January that the couple, who were first linked in November 2015, were “trying to make it work.”

Us reported on Tuesday, April 28, that Hadid and Malik, 27, are expecting their first child together. “Gigi is pregnant, and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source revealed. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn.”

According to a second insider, “It’s clear that [Zayn] and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other.”

As for Cameron, he sang into an empty wine bottle with pal Matt James in a Tuesday TikTok video. The duo performed Chris Brown’s “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” while the general contractor wore his famous salmon jacket.

Earlier this month, the TV personality made it clear that children are not in his plans for the near future. “I’m not making babies,” he told a fan during an April 22 Instagram Live. “I’m gonna take some time on that one.”

Cameron does not have “bad blood” with Hadid, despite their different paths. “Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend,” a source told Us in November 2019. “He still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman