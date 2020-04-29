Letting loose! Tyler Cameron had a wild boys’ night in after Us Weekly confirmed his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first child.

The 27-year-old Bachelorette alum donned his iconic salmon-colored suit jacket and sang his heart out into an empty bottle of wine with best friend Matt James on Tuesday, April 28. In a TikTok shared by James, 28, the duo gave their best rendition of Chris Brown‘s “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” in front of several other members of their quarantine crew.

The silly sing-a-long took place just hours after multiple sources confirmed to Us that Hadid, 25, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik after nearly five years of dating on and off. An insider revealed that the model has “always wanted to start a family” with the former One Direction member, 27, while a second source added that the two have “so much love for each other.”

Hadid and Malik began dating in November 2015 and announced their initial split nearly three years later, noting that they still had “a huge amount of respect and adoration” for each other. Shortly after their breakup, the Victoria’s Secret model and the “Pillowtalk” singer were spotted locking lips in New York City. Despite their reunion, Us confirmed in January 2019 that the pair had called it quits once again.

In the wake of her split from Malik, Hadid sparked a whirlwind romance with Cameron, and the reality TV personality even attended her grandmother’s funeral in Holland in September 2019. One month later, however, the couple pulled the plug on their brief fling.

Though the former couple unfollowed each other on Instagram shortly after their October 2019 split, a source explained at the time that there was no “bad blood” between them. “Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend,” the source added. “He still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over.”

Three months before Hadid’s pregnancy news, Us confirmed that she was “trying to make it work” with Malik once again, but that they were taking things “slow and steady.”