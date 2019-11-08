



Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, November 8, that Tyler Cameron has unfollowed Gigi Hadid on Instagram, following his ex’s lead.

Original story below:

No longer following but still friends? Gigi Hadid has unfollowed Tyler Cameron on Instagram, the news coming about one month after the former couple ended their brief romance. But her unfollow doesn’t mean the duo has “any bad blood” between them, according to a source.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, November 7, that the model, 24, no longer follows the former Bachelorette contestant, 26, though he still ranked among her Instagram followers.

“Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend,” the source exclusively tells Us. “They were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over.”

The source adds that Hadid’s unfollow “doesn’t mean that they aren’t speaking or have any bad blood between them.”

Hadid and Cameron were first spotted together in August, days after Cameron was spotted leaving Hannah Brown’s apartment. The general contractor was Brown’s runner-up in The Bachelorette season 15, and the 25-year-old asked him out for drinks in the ABC reality show’s season finale after she dumped winner Jed Wyatt.

Cameron revealed he “may be single” on the October 1 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and two days later, Us confirmed that he and Hadid had broken up. “Tyler is single,” a source told Us at the time. “He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together.”

On October 25, the former reality star exclusively told Us that he and Hadid are “friends” who are in touch “when [they] need to be.”

In the same interview, he also opened up about dating a celebrity. “It was just a different world … I never navigated it before,” he explained. “[But] they are no different than anyone else.”

In the wake of the split, Cameron sent a supportive message to Brown after she expressed frustrations about her performance on Dancing With the Stars season 28 on October 29. “Fall down 7 times, get up 8!” he wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “You got this HB. Be where your feet are and enjoy the ride. You’re doing amazing.”

The Florida native has also sparked romance rumors with Bachelor season 21 contestant Kristina Schulman in recent weeks. The duo were spotted eating dinner together in September. But Schulman, 26, exclusively told Us on October 28 that the dinner date was “not a thing.”

“I’ve had people reach out to me and ask me about what’s going on there but whenever you take a certain picture and you focus on one little thing — whether it’s two people or 10 people sitting at a table — it can get blown out of proportion,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum added. “You really can’t go out with another Bachelor person without people thinking you’re dating or something’s going on. It’s silly.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin