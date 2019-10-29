Kristina Schulman Sets the Record Straight on Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors





Getting real. Kristina Schulman and Tyler Cameron raised eyebrows in September when the pair were photographed eating dinner together on what looked like a date. However, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the dental hygenist, 26, explained what was really going on.

“That was not a thing!” she told Us after the Monday, October 28, episode of Dancing With the Stars, where she cheered on Hannah Brown. “I’ve had people reach out to me and ask me about what’s going on there but whenever you take a certain picture and you focus on one little thing — whether it’s two people or 10 people sitting at a table — it can get blown out of proportion. You really can’t go out with another Bachelor person without people thinking you’re dating or something’s going on. It’s silly.”

In fact, the Bachelor in Paradise alum is now “living that single life” and enjoying it.

“I’m at a point where I’m kind of ready if that person comes into my life, but at the same time, I’m really enjoying staying single and just traveling and focusing on me,” she explained. “I get a little bit of attention and it’s exciting and then I’m like, nevermind. I need to focus on me. So it’s a push and pull a little bit. I’m trying not to focus on that too much.”

While the Bachelor alum admitted that seeing her friends in relationships makes her want the same, she knows that it will happen eventually: “I have time. That’s the beauty of it.”

During season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Schulman briefly reconnected with Blake Horstmann. The pair had hooked up in the past (at Stagecoach, of course), but she decided to give him another chance during the season.

“I came down day 2, and I’d already heard and seen everything that was going on and I saw him so broken already that I thought he didn’t deserve what he was getting to that magnitude,” she explained to Us in August about why she gave him another chance. “He wanted to find someone, and I think he deserved the chance to stay and find that.”

Ultimately, both left the show single. As for Cameron, 26, following a brief date with Brown after season 15 of The Bachelorette ended, he entered a relationship with Gigi Hadid. However, they went their separate ways earlier this month after nearly two months together.

