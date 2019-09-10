



accusedof getting a little too close to her costars during the Monday, September 9, episode of Bachelor in Paradise

Demi struggled as she noticed what she believed to be Kristian flirting with other women in the cast. Demi explained that she was not comfortable with PDA, in part because she was still adjusting to being out. Kristian confronted Demi about it during a date, explaining that she used touch to show her friends she cared about them and did not intend to give off romantic vibes. Demi feared her lack of physical affection toward Kristian would be a dealbreaker, but Kristian assured her she was enough as is.

Kristina Schulman, for her part, was skeptical about Blake Horstmann’s intentions. She wanted to take it slow, but he was ready to give her everything he had to offer. Blake even went so far as to say he could see her as the mother of his children. However, after he set up a special date for her, Kristina rejected Blake, telling him she was over her previous feelings. They both chose to go home as Blake compared the moment to his breakup with Becca Kufrin.

Earlier in the episode, Dean Unglert wooed Caelynn Miller-Keyes with his grand gesture of asking her to leave Paradise with him. She was apprehensive, as was Connor Saeli after forming a romantic bond with her. Connor believed Caelynn would stay with him, but instead, she opted to go with Dean, who offered to drive her back to Los Angeles in his van. Dean agreed to address his issues (though he couldn’t tell her what was next for them), while Caelynn admitted she wanted a challenging relationship. Connor was blindsided as the couple departed the beach together. Connor later made the first step in moving on by going on a date with Revian Chang.

Katie Morton, meanwhile, worried that Chris Bukowski was not her person because he didn’t show how he felt about her. He confessed that he had not given 100 percent of himself to her, but he wanted to continue fighting to get to a stronger point in their relationship. Katie, who admitted she was falling for Chris, said she would be patient.

Other couples made last-ditch efforts to determine where they stood before filming ended. John Paul Jones threw a Paradise prom for Tayshia Adams after learning she did not attend hers in high school, and Matt Donald continued to helplessly flail about in his love triangle with Sydney Lotuaco and Bri Barnes.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!