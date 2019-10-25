Tyler Cameron Reveals He’s ‘in Touch’ With Gigi Hadid After Brief Romance





Checking in? Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid are on good terms, according to the former Bachelorette contestant.

“It was just a different world … I never navigated it before,” the 26-year-old reality TV personality told Us Weekly exclusively about dating a celebrity while chatting at the grand opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, October 24. “[But] they are no different than anyone else.”

When asked if he’s still in touch with Hadid, Cameron replied, “When we need to be. … We’re friends.”

Cameron and Hadid, 24, were first linked in August, days after the general contractor was spotted leaving Hannah Brown’s apartment in Los Angeles. (Brown asked Cameron for drinks during the season 15 Bachelorette finale after she dumped winner Jed Wyatt.)

After a whirlwind romance — and a trip to the Netherlands for Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral — Us confirmed in October that Cameron and the supermodel called it quits.

“Tyler is single,” a source close to the situation told Us at the time. “He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together.”

Earlier this month, Cameron told Us that he isn’t “worried about dating,” noting he has no plans to pursue a relationship with anyone in Bachelor Nation.

“I don’t mean no in a negative way, I’ve just never thought of it. Like, here’s beautiful girls and great girls I’ve met, but I haven’t even thought about dating in that sense,” he told Us on October 17. “I only know a few of them and they’re all great. … But like I said, dating girls is, like, the least of my worries right now. I’m so busy and running around. I’ll be in Toronto this weekend, Boston Monday and then Jupiter, [Florida] or the week to finally relax and hang with the family.”

On Thursday, Cameron added that he doesn’t see Bachelor in Paradise in his future.

“Probably not,” he told Us when asked about the ABC dating spinoff. “It’s just not something on my mind right now.”

