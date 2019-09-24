



Cat got your tongue? Tyler Cameron played coy about his relationship with Gigi Hadid in his first major interview since they started seeing each other.

“We’re just friends,” the general contractor, 26, claimed to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 24. “I mean … that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly. … We have a great time together.”

The Bachelorette alum pointed out that he wants to keep his love life under wraps these days after vying for Hannah Brown’s heart on national TV.

“I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so … I’m trying to date privately,” he explained.

After saying he is “not in love with anybody right now,” Cameron clarified, “I’m in love with myself.”

The Jupiter, Florida, native also shut down rumors that he and the supermodel, 24, plan to work together.

“She’s a little bit more big-time than I am,” the budding model told the outlet. “She’s pretty good at what she does.”

And what about Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid? “I don’t really try to talk [about modeling] with them,” Cameron said. “I just try to enjoy the moment.”

The reality star and the Victoria’s Secret stunner have been spotted together in New York City multiple times since early August. He also flew to the Netherlands earlier this month to attend Gigi’s grandmother Ans van den Herik’s funeral.

While a source previously told Us that Gigi is “really into” Cameron, he dodged a question about their romance during an August 28 appearance on the “Bachelor Party” podcast.

The Florida Atlantic University graduate has since relocated to the Big Apple, where Gigi lives full-time. A source confirmed to Us earlier this week that Cameron settled on an apartment on the Lower East Side.

Gigi previously dated Zayn Malik on and off for three years before splitting in January.

