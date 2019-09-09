So close to a public debut! Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron stepped out at the same New York Fashion Week event on Sunday, September 8, but kept their distance.

The couple attended the Tommy x Zendaya show in Harlem and posed separately on the red carpet, with the former Bachelorette contestant, 26, flying solo, while the supermodel, 24, walked alongside her sister, Bella Hadid.

Cameron laid low, sporting a short-sleeved, button-up shirt with cuffed jeans and white sneakers. Gigi, meanwhile, stunned in a silver one-piece that she paired with mustard-colored heels, a black hat and statement earrings.

Their outing comes just days after the reality star accompanied his new love interest to her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands on Thursday, September 5. The couple were seen walking arm in arm outside the service in Rotterdam, a city in the Dutch province of South Holland.

Alongside Cameron and Gigi were Bella, 22, and models’ brother, Anwar Hadid, who brought his girlfriend, Dua Lupa, for support.

Cameron and Gigi were first linked in early August on the heels of the Florida native’s time on The Bachelorette, where he vied for the heart of Hannah Brown. The former beauty queen, 24, was into Cameron, but ultimately sent him home and accepted a proposal from country crooner Jed Wyatt, from whom she’s since split.

Though they’ve kept tight-lipped on their budding romance, the general contractor has been spotted out and about with Gigi and her friends in New York City in recent weeks. The Vogue cover girl even brought Cameron to a 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel late last month.

“Gigi brought him over to Taylor Swift’s section and they chatted,” an insider dished to Us Weekly at the time. “Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable. [Tyler] really seemed to fit in with her friend group.”

A second source previously told Us that Gigi is “really into” Cameron. Gigi previously dated Zayn Malik, to whom she was first linked in November 2015. The former couple split in January.

Scroll down to see photos from Gigi and Cameron’s NYFW night out!