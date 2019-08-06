



Heating up! Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid acted like a couple during their Monday, August 5, bowling date, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Tyler and Gigi were laughing together and she would touch his arm while she was laughing,” the source tells Us, noting that the Bachelorette season 15 runner-up had “his arm around her lower back.”

The insider adds that the pair “looked like two people on date” while bowling and singing karaoke in a private room with the supermodel’s pals at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City.

“Tyler and Gigi looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another,” the source explains, adding that Cameron seemingly got along with Hadid’s friends. “The whole group looked like they were having a lot of fun.”

This is not the first time that Cameron, 26, and Hadid, 24, have been spotted together following his split from Bachelorette Hannah Brown. Us previously confirmed that the duo headed back to Hadid’s NYC apartment on Sunday, August 4, after enjoying dinner and drinks at Dumbo House in Brooklyn.

Brown, for her part, broke up with Cameron to pursue a relationship with Jed Wyatt during the Bachelorette finale, which aired on July 30, but the Alabama native had a change of heart after discovering the aspiring country singer had a girlfriend before he joined the ABC dating series. After she called off her engagement to Wyatt, Brown asked Cameron to get a drink during the live reunion special. Two days later, the general contractor was seen leaving Brown’s apartment in Los Angeles.

While Cameron enjoyed his bowling date with Hadid on Monday, the former pageant queen attended the ABC All-Star Party in West Hollywood. When asked about the relationship speculation, Brown quoted Ariana Grande and told Us Weekly exclusively, “Thank you, next.”

“All the guys on my season, I wish them the best in life,” she added. “I wish them happiness.”

Earlier on Monday, Brown confirmed to Us that she is single.

“Single life is great. I’m keeping my options open,” the reality TV personality told Us exclusively during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour. “[I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!