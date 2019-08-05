



All the single ladies! Hannah Brown is enjoying her alone time, even though she went out on a date with Tyler Cameron recently — and she’s seemingly not phased by his recent outing with Gigi Hadid.

“Single life is great. I’m keeping my options open,” Brown, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively during the Television Critics’ Association’s summer press tour on Monday, August 5. “[I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

She’s also happy to be a role model for other women. “I just want to always remember my worth, remember what I deserve and not settle for anything less. And sometimes that’s a battle between your head and your heart,” she continued. “I’m really excited for my future. And I feel like a lot of women should really focus on on that and at the time they are in their life. Like, there’s so much to look forward to and that doesn’t have to be attached to another person.”

The former pageant queen broke up with Cameron, 26, during part one of The Bachelorette finale on July 29, and instead, became engaged to Jed Wyatt. However, after the show wrapped, she broke things off with Wyatt after finding out he had lied about his past and hearing multiple claims made by his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens.

During the live finale on July 30, the Alabama native asked out the contractor and, despite being broken up with during the show, he said yes to getting a drink together. The two then had a date at her place in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 1.

“He spent the night,” a source told Us at the time. “He went to her house and stayed there and left in the morning.”

Three days later, Cameron was spotted on a date with Gigi Hadid at Soho House in Brooklyn, according to social media posts which claimed to see them together. Right before the finale aired, Bachelorette fans noticed that model, 24, and Cameron were following each other on Instagram.

Brown will appear on the Bachelor in Paradise premiere on ABC Monday, August 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

