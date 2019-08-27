



It’s official. Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron stepped out as a couple at a 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

The model, 24, and the Bachelorette alum, 26, attended the Republic Records bash at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel in New York City on Monday, August 26, with her sister, Bella Hadid.

“Gigi brought him over to Taylor Swift’s section and they chatted,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable.”

The pair also talked to Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski “for a while,” according to the source. “[Tyler] really seemed to fit in with her friend group.”

The couple were first seen together at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House on August 4. The date came two days after Cameron’s sleepover at former Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s home in Los Angeles. Three days earlier, on the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette, Brown asked Cameron, who was her runner-up, on a date after she confirmed her breakup with winner Jed Wyatt.

The Miss Alabama USA 2018 told Extra on August 19 that she hadn’t spoken to the Florida native since their post-Bachelorette date.

“I think he’s been so busy. I’ve been so busy. I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in,” she said. “I wish him well. And I know that he does the same for me.”

Since their first date, Hadid and Cameron have been photographed together on several occasions. Most recently, the models went to dinner with Serena Williams at New York’s La Esquina on August 20.

Before her romance with the ABC star, the Los Angeles native was in an on-and-off relationship with Zayn Malik for more than three years. The couple broke up in January.

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that Hadid is “really into” Cameron and that she’s “doing a lot better” since her split from Malik.

“Everyone around Gigi is very supportive of her moving on,” the insider said. “It was not a good move for Gigi and Zayn to be around each other. It wasn’t a healthy situation for her.”

Brown, for her part, is happy with single life. The former pageant queen, who is one of 11 celebrity contestants on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, told Us at the cast announcement on August 21 that she’s more focused on practicing her dance moves than finding love.

“Not talking about relationships, I’m talking about my dance skills,” she said. “I don’t think I can … nope, not there right now. I have blocked [romance] out right now.”

The reality star added: “I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner. There’s more to Hannah than that.”

