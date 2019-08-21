Celebrating Taco Tuesday? Gigi Hadid and rumored beau, Tyler Cameron, stepped out for a date night at New York’s La Esquina restaurant on Tuesday, August 20, and were accompanied by the model’s pal Serena Williams.

Hadid, 24, wore a white tank top, blue jeans and gold flats for the outing, while the Bachelorette alum, 26, went casual in a salmon-colored T-shirt and dark shorts. The professional tennis player, 37, looked effortlessly chic in a blue sweater with her curls on full display.

Also along for the dinner were Hadid’s friends Cully Smoller and model Kendall Visser.

The California native first showed interest in Cameron while he starred on season 15 of The Bachelorette, in which he vied for the heart of lead Hannah Brown, ultimately losing out to Jed Wyatt. During one episode, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hadid started following the general contractor on social media.

In recent weeks, Hadid and Cameron have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a weekend getaway to upstate New York where they were seen making a coffee run at a local Starbucks and buying wine at a shop in Long Lake.

Hadid is “really into” Cameron, a source tells Us Weekly. The Florida native — who recently revealed on Instagram that he’s apartment hunting in NYC — has been introduced to many of Hadid’s friends since their first date earlier this month.

The duo “looked flirty” and “were clearly focused on one another” while hanging out with a group of pals at Frames Bowling Lounge in early August. Prior to his budding romance with Hadid, Cameron was spotted spending the night at Brown’s Los Angeles area home after she ended her engagement to Wyatt, however, the pair haven’t spoken since.

“I think he’s been so busy. I’ve been so busy. I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in,” the former pageant queen, 24, told Extra in an interview on Monday, August 19. “I wish him well. And I know that he does the same for me.”

Scroll down to see photos from Hadid, Cameron and Williams’ dinner outing!