



“I think he’s been so busy. I’ve been so busy. I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in,” Brown, 24, revealed to Extra in an interview on Monday, August 19. “I wish him well. And I know that he does the same for me.”

Since their date together, Cameron, 26, has been spotted multiple times in New York City with Gigi Hadid. On Friday, August 16, the pair were also photographed buying wine in upstate New York while they vacationed together.

However, the former Bachelorette has been keeping herself happy!

“Single life is great. I’m keeping my options open,” she told Us Weekly exclusively on August 5. “[I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

The former Bachelor star also wants to spread a good message for other women who may be having a hard time.

“I just want to always remember my worth, remember what I deserve and not settle for anything less. And sometimes that’s a battle between your head and your heart,” she told Us. “I’m really excited for my future. And I feel like a lot of women should really focus on on that and at the time they are in their life. Like, there’s so much to look forward to and that doesn’t have to be attached to another person.”

The Alabama native shared a photo of herself dancing on the beach on Monday. When an Instagram follower commented, “I hope you’re TRULY happy and not pretending for IG,” she didn’t hold back.

“I’m not pretending for instagram,” she replied. “That doesn’t help me or others. I didn’t even say I was necessarily happy — I have happy moments and find joy in those!”

