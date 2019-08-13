Hannah Brown puts the real in reality TV. The former Bachelorette shared a vulnerable post on Monday, August 12, about adjusting to her whirlwind life post-show — and it sparked an outpouring of support from Bachelor Nation.

“Honest policy: I’m struggling. Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people,” Brown, 24, began a lengthy Instagram post referencing her choice to split from ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt.

As for the Alabama native’s choice to be open about her sex life while on The Bachelorette, Brown went on to note that her “faith has been questioned by thousands who don’t know” her heart. “My transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous,” she continued. “Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex.”

Brown shared that she’s learning to juggle the “opportunities galore” that have been presented to her following the show, all while living on her own for the first time.

“I miss my friends and family that have watched my life explode. I feel guilty because I don’t have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can’t keep up with the people that matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now,” she wrote before explaining that she’s “not complaining” about the past year.

“The woman who has emerged would shock the mirror-image young girl from a year ago. I have so many blessings to be thankful for. However it’s uncharted territory for me, and it’s been hard to really process what the heck is going on,” she shared. “Maybe I needed [to] write this out to remind myself I’m human and it’s okay to be overwhelmed … life is beautiful, but wild. I think it’s okay to be strong — to know you’re strong — but to still feel weak … I believe that’s when the magic happens.”

Brown concluded her post telling her followers: “My spirit has opportunity to grow and blossom from this place. Healing and restoration can happen. I can rest knowing that My Savior has compassion and wants to help and love me through this journey. I’ve just got to let Him. I don’t know if I have been lately— but I am now because honestly, I think I would give out if I didn’t. So yeah, I’m not going to struggle to disguise my weakness— I’m just gonna give over the keys to my main man Jesus and let him bless me through this ride.”

The former pageant queen first vied for the heart of Colton Underwood on The Bachelor earlier this year; however, despite Brown becoming a fan favorite, the football player gave his final rose to Cassie Randolph. Brown was then named the Bachelorette, and she would go on to have a controversial season in which viewers questioned her faith after she was open about having sex with contestant Peter Weber.

Brown accepted a proposal from Wyatt — who made headlines throughout the season for having a girlfriend back home — on the season finale, but broke things off on the After the Final Rose special when she learned he was involved with someone when he first left for the show.

