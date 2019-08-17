



The good stuff! Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid were spotted buying wine on Friday, August 16, during their vacation to upstate New York.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the Bachelorette alum, 26, toted a box of pinot noir outside a liquor store at a rest stop in Long Lake. The supermodel, 24, followed closely behind.

Hadid went full-on athleisure in a long-sleeve graphic tee, yellow bike shorts and white sneakers. Cameron, for his part, sported a black, long-sleeve shirt, printed shorts and blue tennis shoes. The duo were accompanied by a female friend in similar attire.

The twosome attempted to keep a low profile as they headed out of town together, but they were spotted at a Starbucks in upstate New York on Thursday, August 15. They dressed casually and purchased a few iced coffees.

Cameron and Hadid sparked dating rumors when they followed each other on Instagram in July. Despite the fact that Bachelorette Hannah Brown broke up with him during the season 15 finale later that month, fans were optimistic the exes would rekindle the flame. Brown asked him on a date during the live Bachelorette finale after breaking up with fiancé Jed Wyatt and Us Weekly broke the news that the ABC stars hung out at her Los Angeles-area home on August 1, and he even spent the night.

Days later, the general contractor went on a date with the Victoria’s Secret model at Dumbo House in Brooklyn. Not only did he visit Hadid’s apartment afterward, but he also spent time with her again the following evening. “Tyler and Gigi looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another,” a source told Us of their August 5 outing at Frames Bowling Lounge.

Before traveling upstate, the rumored couple left her apartment separately on Monday, August 12. They later went to Justin Theroux’s new bar, Ray’s, in the city with her friends Cussy Smoller and Kendall Visser on Tuesday, August 13.

