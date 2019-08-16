



Road trip? Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron were spotted together in upstate New York on Thursday, August 15.

In a photo shared by “The Snatchelor” podcast, Hadid, 24, and Cameron, 26, looked casual at Starbucks, where they picked up several iced coffees.

The Bachelorette season 15 contestant has been spotted with the supermodel multiple times in recent weeks. The duo, who followed each other on Instagram in July, first stepped out together at Dumbo House in Brooklyn on August 4. After Cameron was seen leaving Hadid’s New York City apartment the next day, the twosome joined friends at Frames Bowling Lounge for a night of bowling and karaoke.

“Tyler and Gigi looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another,” an insider told Us of the August 5 outing. “The whole group looked like they were having a lot of fun.”

The following week, Hadid and Cameron enjoyed a night out at Justin Theroux’s new NYC bar, Ray’s, on Tuesday, August 13.

While the pair have yet to publicly comment on their relationship, Cameron’s ex Hannah Brown opened up about the situation on Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on August 7.

“We are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there’s still something there,” Brown explained, referring to Cameron spending the night at her Los Angeles apartment days before he traveled to NYC to see Hadid. “And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other. Yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK.”

The former pageant queen broke up with Cameron during the season finale of The Bachelorette, which aired on July 30. After discovering that winner Jed Wyatt wasn’t honest about his relationship with ex Haley Stevens, however, Brown called off their engagement and asked Cameron out. She confirmed her single status while speaking to Us Weekly on August 5.

“Single life is great. I’m keeping my options open. … I just want to always remember my worth, remember what I deserve and not settle for anything less. And sometimes that’s a battle between your head and your heart,” she told Us at the time. “I’m really excited for my future. And I feel like a lot of women should really focus on on that and at the time they are in their life. Like, there’s so much to look forward to and that doesn’t have to be attached to another person.”

