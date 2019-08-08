Where are the cameras when Bachelor Nation needs them? Hannah Brown and her Bachelorette runner-up, Tyler Cameron, found themselves in a high-profile love triangle with Gigi Hadid after the show ended.

The supermodel first expressed interest in Cameron after he made his debut on season 15 of The Bachelorette in May 2019. The two followed each other on Instagram two months later, setting Twitter ablaze with disappointment over a potential hookup.

Brown, for her part, called it quits with the general contractor during the July 2019 finale. She instead accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt.

The couple’s engagement crumbled after the singer’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens came forward with allegations in June that Wyatt, who hoped the exposure would boost his music career, was still in a relationship with her when he left to film the reality show and intended to resume their romance upon his return. Brown, in turn, broke up with her fiancé over the phone before the live finale.

The former Miss Alabama USA embraced her newly single status by asking out Cameron during the After the Final Rose portion of the finale. He agreed to meet her for drinks, and, as Us Weekly exclusively revealed, the pair followed through with the date days later.

Hadid was still on the fellow model’s radar, though. He jetted from Brown’s home in Los Angeles to New York City, where the Victoria’s Secret runway star resides, to go on multiple dates in the same week.

The Bachelor alum reacted to her ex’s love connection by making jokes and referring to herself as single. Cameron, meanwhile, remained tight-lipped about his new romance, though he was spotted leaving Hadid’s apartment the morning after their second date.

Before pursuing the reality star, Hadid dated Zayn Malik on and off. The duo were first linked in November 2015. Us confirmed in January 2019 that they split again.

Scroll to get all the details on this complicated love triangle.