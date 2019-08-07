



Making the best of a complicated situation. The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown made a joke about picking the “wrong Tyler” after runner-up Tyler Cameron was spotted out on two dates with Gigi Hadid.

While attending the TCA Summer Press Tour ABC All-Star Party at Soho House in West Hollywood, the 24-year-old caught up with child actor Tyler Wladis of Single Parents — an encounter that was documented across his Instagram Stories. At the event, he was determined to “ask” the leading lady a question. It was unclear what the young star said, but the post’s caption referenced Brown’s post-Bachelorette journey as it read: “Wrong Tyler, I’m your guy.”

“Did you know something? That he went on a date with a supermodel? Yeah,” Brown said to Wladis. “But, you know, I didn’t pick him!”

In the next video, Wladis pulled out a pink rose to give to Brown. The former pageant queen shrieked in excitement and shook his hand upon accepting the kind gift. She then asked Wladis to “come here,” and sweetly gave the young boy a kiss on his cheek.

“Never washing this cheek again,” Wladis captioned a snap of himself, which showed him excitedly pointing to the kiss mark Brown left behind. Brown reshared the post to her Instagram Stories, adding the caption: “If only I were like 15 years younger.”

Wladis added Brown’s response to his Instagram Stories, to which he responded in a separate post: “Wait 4 me. But if you don’t — hold out for the BEST — that’s what u deserve.”

Brown called off her engagement with Jed Wyatt during the second half of The Bachelorette’s season finale in July. After the final rose, she faced Cameron for the first time since breaking off their relationship in Greece. She told the Florida native that she wanted to make a “bold” gesture by asking him to “go for drinks,” to which he replied that he “would love to.”

Things appeared to be smooth sailing for the pair thereafter as he was spotted leaving Brown’s apartment the morning after their date on Thursday, August 1. However, days after their time together, he was spotted with Hadid at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House on Sunday, August 4.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the general contractor, 26, and supermodel, 24, “were laughing and having a great time with each other” at the members-only hot spot before leaving together. The pair were spotted the next night having fun with Hadid’s friends at New York City’s Frames Bowling Lounge. The pair concluded the night at the Victoria’s Secret model’s apartment.

Cameron looked “happy” as he left her apartment on the morning of Tuesday, August 6, an onlooker told Us.

Brown appears to be unbothered by Cameron’s seemingly blooming relationship with Hadid. She recently told Us that she is enjoying the perks of being single.

“Single life is great. I’m keeping my options open,” she exclusively said to Us during TCA’s Summer Press Tour on Monday, August 5. “[I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

