



Facing the facts. As Tyler Cameron continues to be spotted out with supermodel Gigi Hadid, Hannah Brown posted a quote about the cleansing nature of letting go to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 6.

“Trusting yourself to release what was and grow into what is deserves to be celebrated,” the quote began. “Your ability to let go & accept is a superpower.”

The quote was followed by a shot of Brown holding up her ring finger, which boasted a ring pop, while she held a champagne glass. She also noted that Lizzo’s breakup song “Truth Hurts” — which features the lyric “I put the sing in single/Ain’t worried ‘bout a ring on my finger” — was her “anthem.”

Brown, 24, initially chose Jed Wyatt during the second half of The Bachelorette’s season finale on July 30. She later confronted the 25-year-old musician about reports that asserted Wyatt entered the ABC series while dating then-girlfriend Haley Stevens — who he also allegedly promised to return to after exiting the show. This led the former beauty queen to call off their engagement.

Brown came face-to-face with Cameron shortly after announcing her split from Wyatt during the finale episode. She told the runner-up that she wanted to make a “bold” move by asking him to “go for a drink.” The model said he “would love to” hang out with the leading lady.

That date occurred on August 1 and must have gone well because Cameron, 26, was spotted leaving Brown’s apartment the following day. A source told Us Weekly that “he went to her house and stayed there and left in the morning.”

While things appeared to be on the right track with Brown and Cameron, the Florida native was later seen on a date with Hadid at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House on Sunday, August 4.

An eyewitness told Us that Cameron and Hadid, who mutually followed each on Instagram ahead of The Bachelorette’s finale, “were laughing and having a great time with each other” on their date. The pair later left the hotspot together only to reconnect at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City the next evening with some of delete Hadid’s friends.

“Tyler and Gigi looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another,” a source explained to Us. “The whole group looked like they were having a lot of fun.”

As things appeared to be heating up between Cameron and Hadid, Brown spoke to Us about how she is prioritizing her needs as a single lady.

“Single life is great. I’m keeping my options open,” she exclusively shared with Us during the Television Critics’ Association’s summer press tour on Monday, August 5. “[I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

Brown added that she wanted to “always remember my worth, remember what I deserve and not settle for anything less.”

