Tyler Cameron Spotted at Gigi Hadid’s Apartment Again





Another house call! Tyler Cameron was spotted a Gigi Hadid’s apartment a third time on Monday, August 12, suggesting their romance is still going strong.

Cameron, 26, and Hadid, 24, were photographed exiting her New York City apartment building separately on Monday night. The Bachelorette season 15 alum was the first to leave, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts. About 45 minutes later, the model followed suit, clad in a crop-top shirt and high-waisted pants.

The duo have met up multiple times this month. On August 4, they were seen “laughing and having a great time with each other” at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House hotspot before taking an SUV back to her home in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood.

The following day, they reunited for a night of spares and strikes with some of her friends at Frames Bowling Lounge. “Tyler and Gigi were laughing together and she would touch his arm while she was laughing,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Tyler and Gigi looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another.”

And on August 6, he was spotted “looking happy” as he left her building. A source later told Us that Cameron is “full-on living in the city.”

The dates come just weeks after the Bachelorette season 15 finale, in which Hannah Brown broke up with winner Jed Wyatt — after learning more about the singer’s relationship with his ex — and then asked Cameron, the runner-up of the season, out for a date. The underwear model met Brown for a drink in Los Angeles on August 1 and “spent the night” at her house, a source told Us.

In the Wednesday, August 7, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Brown revealed that she had “beef” with Cameron openly dating Hadid. “We are not dating dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both like knowing that there’s still something there,” the 24-year-old said. “And when you are in the public eye, you do just have to be respectful of each other. Yeah, I wish I would’ve got a little bit more than two days. But, you know, it is OK.”

Now, the Miss Alabama USA 2018 has a “Thank U, Next” attitude about the situation. “He has every right to do whatever he wants because we were just, you know, hanging out, seeing where it goes,” she said on the podcast. “And I am completely fine with that. It was a little confusing but, um, he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can too. And I am going to continue going onward and upward and I just think that I’ve made it very clear.”

