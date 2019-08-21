Bringing in the star power! After multiple teasers on social media, ABC finally announced the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 28 during Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 21.

First, here are the pro dancers who will be returning to guide the celebrities this season: Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson.

Additionally, pro dancers Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach will join the pros. While new to the reality series, the husband and wife have been dancing together since 2009 and are seven-time United States 10 Dance Champions and Latin Champions. In 2018, the duo appeared on World of Dance.

As for the celebs this season, ABC wanted to bring even more star power after a season off — and they wanted to add a “tweak” in the format. “It’s about [shifting] the focus of the show to really focus on it being a celebration of dance, and also focusing on the celebrities,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke told TVLine earlier this month.

At the time, Burke stayed mum about the cast list, but did hint that it was “really good.” Now, Us Weekly can confirm — it is really good.

Scroll through the gallery to meet the cast. The list will be updated with the pro partners as they’re revealed.