Trading in roses for dance shoes! Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will be competing on the upcoming season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

Speculation began to swirl last week that the reality star would be joining the cast.

“We’d LOVE to tell you who this is… But we’re going to make you wait a few more days. 😏 Any guesses? #DWTS,” a caption on the Instagram page for the show read alongside a black-and-white photo of what appears to be Brown, 24. Though the image only showed a woman’s arm and long hair, it was a small beauty mark that led people to begin guessing.

“That’s deff Hannah I looked at her most recent she’s got the same hand freckles,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “This is def Hannah b her hand freckles confirm it !!!!!”

Other fans were quick to point out that the caption gave a nod to Brown’s time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. “The fact that they put LOVE in caps mean it’s Hannah because of bachelorette,” a commenter wrote.

The Alabama native has had a whirlwind past few months that saw her accept a proposal from suitor Jed Wyatt on the season 15 of the hit reality TV dating show. Brown ultimately ended her engagement to the country singer after finding out he had a girlfriend back at home while he was vying for her heart.

Brown also made headlines for being outspoken about her decision to have sex with contestant Peter Weber during their fantasy suite dates. “I was a little dishonest about something,” she said during the After the Final Rose special. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

Following her split from Wyatt, Brown was spotted on a date with runner-up Tyler Cameron. However, the Florida native has since been linked to model Gigi Hadid.

More recently, the former pageant queen detailed how she’s been struggling with all of the changes that have come her way over the past year.

“Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people,” Brown wrote in a candid Instagram post earlier this month. “My transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous. Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex.”

Other celebrities rumored to be on the upcoming season of DWTS include Queer Eye star Karamo Brown and Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller.

ABC does not comment on casting rumors. The full cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 21.

Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres on ABC Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m.

