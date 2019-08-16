



Are Karamo Brown and Abby Lee Miller joining Dancing With the Stars?

Fans believe the Queer Eye expert, 38, and Dance Moms star, 52, will be competing on season 28 of DWTS after clues appeared on the ABC show’s recent Instagram posts. The first clue, posted on Thursday, August 15, shows a dark-haired woman hidden behind a smiley-face sign, which many believe to be Miller.

“Is abbey [sic] lee miller out of her wheelchair cuzzzz that kinda looks like her,” one commenter wrote, referencing the Lifetime star’s recent battle with Burkitt lymphoma, which caused her to use a wheelchair.

Miller told Us Weekly in May 2019 that the wheelchair would only be temporary and that she would be walking again soon.

“It’s usually a year after your [spinal] surgery,” she said. “But I’ve probably got another three months. We’ll see what happens with the knee surgery. I’m going to have knee surgery as soon as we wrap [season 8 of Dance Moms].”

As for the second DWTS clue, fans believe it to be a nod toward Queer Eye’s culture expert. The photo, posted on Friday, August 16, features a computer screen with rows of bomber jackets on it, a Florida A&M University flag and a framed quote that reads, “It’s all fun and games until you enter the real world.”

Followers speculate that the photo is a reference to Brown, given that the Netflix star is known for his signature bomber jackets, attended Florida A&M University and starred on season 15 of The Real World. DWTS’ Instagram caption also alluded to Brown’s expertise on Queer Eye.

“Decode the clues! 🔎 You might be a cultural genius if you can guess who this star is. #DWTS,” the post read.

DWTS announced this week that its new cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, August 21.

A source told Us in December 2018 that season 28 of DWTS may be its last. The news followed a controversial season 27, which featured several stunning eliminations (Tinashe, Juan Pablo Di Pace) and an even more shocking winner, Bobby Bones. The show also took a break from its usual March run and postponed season 28 to fall 2019.

“They want to have a great last season if there is just one season left,” the source said at the time.

Dancing With the Stars season 28 premieres on Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

