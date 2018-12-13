What’s a Monday night without Dancing With the Stars? Fans will find out this spring, as the show – which has run for two seasons a year since its 2005 debut – will not be returning until fall 2019.

Season 27 was controversial to say the least with multiple shocking eliminations (Tinashe, Juan Pablo Di Pace, etc.) and an even more shocking winner, Bobby Bones. ABC has decided to take a break from airing another season come March. While the news comes as a surprise to fans, the pros and judges have known for some time.

“That’s why so many pros did the tour, and [judge] Carrie Ann Inaba took The Talk job,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively, before adding that the show has “hit its mark.” Inaba, 50, will take Julie Chen’s seat on the CBS talk show beginning in January.

The ratings have not been what the network had hoped for, despite changing things up with an all-athletes season last spring and Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, which wrapped this month.

The source also added that there are talks of season 28, set to air in the fall, being the last. If that happens, the network is hoping to bring back multiple original pros, including Karina Smirnoff, Cheryl Burke, Derek Hough, Mark Ballas and many more.

“They want to have a great last season if there is just one season left,” the source noted.

Dancing With the Stars will return to ABC in fall 2019.

