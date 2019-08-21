Hannah-Brown-Isn’t-'Looking-to-Find-a-Partner'-After-Tyler-Cameron-Date





Hannah Brown ’s eyes are on the prize! The former Bachelorette isn’t focused on finding love as she gears up to compete on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars

“Not talking about relationships, I’m talking about my dance skills,” the former beauty pageant queen, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively after being announced as a season 28 cast member. “I don’t think I can … nope, not there right now. I have blocked [romance] out right now.”

Brown explained: “I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner. There’s more to Hannah than that.”

The Alabama native is fresh off her broken engagement to suitor Jed Wyatt, whom she split from after finding out he had a girlfriend at home when he left to film the reality TV dating show. Despite going on a date with runner-up Tyler Cameron late last month following the After the Final Rose special, the twosome haven’t spoken since.

“I hope he’s doing great,” Brown told Us of Cameron, 26, who has since been linked to model Gigi Hadid. “I don’t really have anything to comment about his life, but I wish him well as I’m sure he does [with] me.”

Following her time as the lead on season 15 of The Bachelorette, Brown opened up about dealing with the stress that came with being thrust into the spotlight.

“Honest policy: I’m struggling. Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people,” she wrote in a candid Instagram post earlier this month.

She added of being open about having sex with contestant Peter Weber: “My transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous. Simultaneously, I’ve become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres on ABC Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!