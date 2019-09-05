Gigi Hadid Brings Tyler Cameron to Grandmother’s Funeral





There for each other. Gigi Hadid brought Tyler Cameron to her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands on Thursday, September 5.

The supermodel, 24, kept close to the former Bachelorette contestant, 26, in photos obtained by TMZ from outside the service in Rotterdam, a city in the Dutch province of South Holland. The couple, who both wore black, walked arm in arm.

Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, was spotted at the funeral with her new beau, Joseph Jingoli, while Anwar Hadid brought girlfriend Dua Lupa. Bella Hadid, who made headlines for following Cameron on Instagram earlier this month, was also in attendance. She split from on-off boyfriend The Weeknd earlier this summer.

The Hadid family announced on August 31 that Yolanda’s mother, Ans van den Herik, died at the age of 78 after battling cancer several times.

“On angel wings you were taken away, but in my heart you will always stay….. I can not [sic] imagine this life without you but I pray that I will hear you whisper in the tallest trees and feel your love in the gentle breeze,” Yolanda wrote alongside a series of photos of her mother, who made appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, via Instagram. “When I miss you the most, our beautiful memories will hold you close… Our Love is eternal and you will always be with me and i will always be with you beyond the bounds of this realm.”

Gigi and Cameron were first linked last month after he briefly reconciled with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown days after the season 15 finale.

Following several outings with friends in New York City, Gigi brought the general contractor to a 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel on August 26.

“Gigi brought him over to Taylor Swift’s section and they chatted,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable. [Tyler] really seemed to fit in with her friend group.”

The duo have yet to publicly comment on their relationship. When asked about dating the Tommy Hilfiger designer on the “Bachelor Party” podcast on August 28, Cameron dodged the question: “I’m not talking about that.”

