



Tyler Cameron was thrust into the spotlight after he vied for Hannah Brown’ s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette , and he has already nailed how to avoid questions about his love life post-show.

The Florida native, 26, quickly shut down talk about his rumored new girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, during a “Bachelor Party” podcast interview on Wednesday, August 28. “I’m not talking about that,” Cameron said when asked whether he’s dating the 24-year-old model.

Cameron and Hadid have been spotted spending a lot of time together in New York City in recent weeks, and even headed upstate for a weekend getaway earlier this month. More recently, the twosome attended Republic Records’ 2019 VMAs afterparty on Monday, August 26, at the Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel with Hadid’s sister, Bella Hadid.

“Gigi brought him over to Taylor Swift’s section and they chatted,” an insider told Us Weekly about the pair’s time at the bash. “Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable.”

Gigi and Cameron also hung out with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski “for a while,” according to the source. “[Tyler] really seemed to fit in with her friend group.”

Cameron’s romance with Gigi comes on the heels of his split from Brown, 24, who ultimately chose suitor Jed Wyatt over him on the season finale of The Bachelorette in July. The former beauty queen accepted a proposal from Wyatt, 25, but later ended their engagement after finding out he had a girlfriend back home.

During Wednesday’s podcast, Cameron opened up about his time on the hit reality TV show and confirmed he was “ready to” get engaged to Brown. “Full-blown. Like, that was tough,” he explained. “I’m here, hurt. Like, uh, that was one of [the toughest] moments I’ve ever had.”

Ahead of being linked to Cameron, Gigi was in a high-profile, three-year relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, whom she split from in January.

“Everyone around Gigi is very supportive of her moving on,” a source told Us earlier this month. “It was not a good move for Gigi and Zayn to be around each other. It wasn’t a healthy situation for her.”

