Summer lovin’ in the city? Yolanda Hadid was spotted with a mystery man on Tuesday, August 13, just one month after her ex-husband David Foster tied the knot with Katharine McPhee.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, and her possible beau strolled hand in hand in New York City, laughing along the way. Hadid wore a gray T-shirt, dark pants and matching high heels for the outing, while her date went casual in jeans, a dark shirt and baseball hat.

This isn’t the first time the reality star has been seen with an unidentified man this year. While it is unclear if he is the same person, Hadid previously stepped out with a man in February at her daughter Bella Hadid’s then-boyfriend The Weeknd’s birthday party.

The two were “being very close and affectionate with each other,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time, noting that “it looked like Yolanda was introducing him to Bella for the first time.”

Yolanda was previously married to Mohamed Hadid from 1994 to 2000, and they share Bella, 22, daughter Gigi, 24, and son Anwar, 20. The Believe Me author later moved on from the real estate developer, 70, and started dating Foster, whom she wed in 2011. The two called it quits on their relationship after four years of marriage.

The music producer, 69, was first linked to McPhee, 35, in the spring of 2017, and the pair got engaged in July of the following year. Foster and the American Idol alum said “I do” in front of approximately 100 people at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in the South Kensington district of West London in June.

“They didn’t know where the reception was being held until the day of. Everything was very tight-lipped,” an insider told Us of wedding attendees, adding that things remained private even on the day of the ceremony. “Phones weren’t allowed at the reception, and David himself encouraged guests not to post any photos prior to the moment when Katharine walked down the aisle.”

