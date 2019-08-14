



A classic move! Yolanda Hadid confirmed her relationship status and identified her mystery man in the most 2019 way possible — via hashtag.

“This much I know is true, that god blessed the broken road that lead me straight to you,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, August 14, containing the lyrics to “Bless the Broken Road,” Rascal Flatts’ 2004 hit song. “#MyMysteryMan #JoeyJingoli #ILoveYou.”

Hadid’s post revealed that her beau — whom she was pictured holding hands with in New York City on Tuesday, August 13 — is Joseph Jingoli, an investor and CEO. Friends, family and fans were quick to take to the comments section of her post to wish Hadid and Jingoli all the best.

Daughter Gigi Hadid shared a heart and two exclamation point emojis, while former RHOBH costar Kyle Richards also added the heart emoji.

“I’m so happy for you. Everyone deserves happiness especially someone as genuine, beautiful and nice as you!!” one follower wrote. Another added: “Beautiful couple with a REAL genuine connection. A picture says 10,000 words!”

The former Bravo TV personality and the businessman looked lucky in love on Wednesday as they strolled hand in hand together in NYC, and even nearly matched in gray T-shirts. Hadid hinted at a new relationship twice in the past few months.

In April, the reality star shared a photo of a bouquet of roses writing, “I think he loves me.” Three months later, she posted a snap of her smelling similar flowers and captioned it: “Feeling blessed and grateful for your love….. #NewChapter #GodIsGood #IamALuckyGirl.”

Yolanda’s big reveal comes a little over a month after her ex-husband David Foster tied the knot with Katharine McPhee in London. Prior to her relationship with Jingoli, the Netherland’s native was married to Mohamed Hadid — with whom she shares daughter Bella, 22, Gigi, 24, and son Anwar, 20 — from 1994 to 2000.

Following her split from Mohamed, Yolanda moved on with Foster, whom she was married to for four years from 2011 to 2015, with their divorce finalized in October 2017. She was briefly linked to L.A.-based businessman Matt Minnis from January to July 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!