Yolanda Hadid Spotted Looking ‘Close and Affectionate’ With Mystery Man

Off the market? Yolanda Hadid was spotted getting cozy with a new man at The Weeknd’s birthday party.

An onlooker tells Us Weekly that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, and her mystery man were “being very close and affectionate with each other” at the jungle-themed bash thrown by her daughter Bella Hadid in New York City on Saturday, February 16.

“It looked like Yolanda was introducing him to Bella for the first time,” the onlooker tells Us, noting that the 22-year-old model and Yolanda’s date shook hands.

Yolanda was previously married to Bella’s father, Mohamed Hadid, from 1994 to 2000. The exes also share daughter Gigi Hadid and son Anwar Hadid, Following their split, the Making a Model host started seeing musician David Foster. The duo tied the knot in 2011, but later called it quits after four years of marriage.

After her divorce from Foster was finalized in 2017, Us broke the news in January 2018 that Yolanda was seeing L.A.-based businessman Matt Minnis.

“I’m so happy,” Yolanda told Us at the time. “I took two years to really recover from my marriage and I really needed to get to a place where I felt … in my own power as a single woman, feeling strong, running my own life without depending on anybody or anybody telling me what to do or having to care for somebody.”

After months of dating, however, Us confirmed in July 2018 that the former Bravo star and Minnis had split.

While Yolanda has yet to reveal who her new man is, she did wish Bella’s beau a happy birthday before attending the singer’s bash over the weekend.

“Happy birthday to our shining star….” Yolanda captioned a photo of herself and The Weeknd on Saturday. “So proud of all that you do and the man you have become…. May this coming year be filled with all the Love, Health and Happiness you deserve! I love you, xo #BirthdayBoy #29 #MyFamily.”

