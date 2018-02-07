To Yolanda Hadid, a good heart is a man’s best attribute. In the new issue of Us Weekly, a source reveals the Making a Model host’s new suitor is Matt Minnis, founder of charitable donations company Pledgeling.

The insider says the L.A.-based businessman intends to sweep the former model, 54, off to his Mexico home with pals this winter. But the mom of Gigi, 22, Bella, 21, and Anwar, 18, insists he doesn’t have to do much to impress.

Her favorite dates are “sitting in front of the fire, just talking and hanging, listening to music,” she tells Us. “You know, I’m so into the simple things of life today. I don’t want any jewelry, I don’t want any houses. I don’t want anything crazy. I just want intimacy with a good human being who has my back.”

And this great specimen is someone the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum believes was meant to enter her life. She tells Us she and her “relatively new” boyfriend met when “he rang the doorbell” at her Pennsylvania farm. Continues Hadid, “He was just magically planted there by my angels.”

And while the twice-wed beauty (she split with real estate developer Mohamed Hadid in 2000 and ended her four-year marriage to record producer David Foster in 2015) isn’t sure the signs point to marriage — “I haven’t been so successful at that, so I’m a little gun-shy,” — she notes she is “excited” to have fallen back in love: “There’s nothing better than feeling in love — and with somebody that is a great person.”

