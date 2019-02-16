Welcome to the jungle. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid celebrated his birthday wearing matching camouflage outfits and partying at a lavish club.

Shortly before the clock struck midnight on The Weeknd’s 29th birthday on Saturday, February 16, Hadid, 22, posted a picture of herself with her love donning their coordinating camo attire. She captioned the snapshot: “1 minute til my favorite day of the year…. @theweeknd.”

The birthday boy, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, posted a couple photos around the same time: One of him posing alone in his green-and-brown attire; another with him kneeling on the ground while his girlfriend seductively stared into the camera in the background. Though he didn’t caption the photos himself, dozens of fans left b-day messages in the comments section.

The “Starboy” crooner’s ensemble was comprised of a camo jacket and matching pants with a set of grills, while the model’s was made up of a bralette, skirt and jacket in similar shades. She capped off her look with a pair of heeled brown boots.

“They’re madly in love with each other,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in November, adding that the musician even wants to ask the Victoria’s Secret runway star to marry him: “A proposal is on the horizon.”

The couple, who recently moved in together, shared multiple pictures and videos throughout the night, with many of them featuring gifts the Grammy winner received from his fellow camo-clad friends, including a blue watch he received from pal French Montana.

Scroll down to go inside the luxurious jungle-themed celebration!