Home is where the heart is! Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have moved in together, Us Weekly confirms.

“He asked her to move in and she, of course, agreed,” an insider exclusively tells Us. “She felt that this was the next best step in their relationship.”

The “Call Out My Name” crooner (real name: Abel Tesfaye), 28, and the supermodel, 22, called it quits in November 2016. He moved on with Selena Gomez from January to October 2017, only to reconcile with Hadid in April this year at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where they were seen kissing and “canoodling” and “completely all over each other,” per an eyewitness.

Four months later, Us broke the news that the The Weeknd and Hadid were officially back together. They “are so great with each other,” a source told Us at the time. Added another: “[They] are great and happy together now.”

Another source now tells Us that the pair “missed each other terribly when they were separated and are madly in love with each other. It was just nature’s course for [them moving in together] to take place.”

In October, Us reported that the Grammy winner and the Victoria’s Secret model were trying “not to have a public relationship” their second time around. “When they were more public, it deteriorated their relationship,” explained an insider. “[They] are trying to be more private. They’re doing well and just keeping it low-key.”

