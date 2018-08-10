Better together. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s romance is rekindled and hotter than ever, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The couple attended Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party — alongside members of the Kar-Jenner family and other celebs including Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson — at Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday, August 9, where the insider says they were spotted being “very cute together.”

The source adds: “Bella and The Weeknd are fully back together and so great with each other.”

A second insider says the pair “are great and happy together now.”

The 21-year-old model and the “Call Out My Name” singer, 28, previously dated for nearly two years before splitting in November 2016. They began to fuel relationship rumors again when Us exclusively revealed they were seen locking lips and “canoodling” at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. “They were completely all over each other,” an eyewitness said at the time.

The smooch-fest only continued from there. The duo were caught getting cozy at the Cannes Film Festival in May. An insider revealed that Hadid and The Weeknd were “making out” throughout a screening of BlacKkKlansman. “It was obvious they were together,” the source explained. “They weren’t trying to hide it either.”

Just last month, the Grammy winner and the Victoria’s Secret Angel “snuggled” during a dinner date in Beverly Hills and visited her mother Yolanda Hadid’s farm in Pennsylvania. The 54-year-old Real Housewives alum shared pics of her daughter’s on-again, off-again boyfriend milling around the rural estate on her Instagram Story.

During his break from Bella, The Weeknd dated Selena Gomez for 10 months until they called it quits in October 2017.

With reporting by Brody Brown and Carly Sloane

