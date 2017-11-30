Selena Gomez has been named Billboard’s 2017 Woman of the Year. In her cover story for the magazine’s December 9 issue, she opened up for the first time about her amicable split from The Weeknd and reigniting her on-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” the “Bad Liar” singer, 25, said of her October breakup with The Weeknd, 27, whom she dated for 10 months. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

As for Bieber, 23, entering her life once again, Gomez said, “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

That goes for “people in general,” she added. “I mean, I grew up with Demi [Lovato]. Nick and Joe [Jonas] and Miley [Cyrus] — we’ve gone through seasons in our lives. I don’t think it’s as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It’s just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it’s so cool to see where everybody is. It comes back to the idea of me remaining full. I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself. … The littlest things are impactful.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that the Disney alum and the “Love Yourself” crooner are back together three years after they broke up. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin,” a source told Us at the time. A second insider countered that The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) “trusted Selena, but he really didn’t trust Justin.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!