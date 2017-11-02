The Weeknd ‘Really Didn’t Trust’ Selena Gomez’s Ex Justin Bieber

The Weeknd was right to be skeptical.

After girlfriend Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in June, she reconnected with ex boyfriend, Justin Bieber. “He was concerned and, as a friend, checked in,” a Bieber source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They started hanging out again. They just care about each other.”

And while their revived relationship began as platonic, old feelings soon resurfaced. Though a Gomez pal says the “Starboy” originally “didn’t care” about the friendship, a second source says he soon became wary: “He trusted Selena, but he really didn’t trust Justin.”

The former Disney star, 25, followed her heart. As Us Weekly previously reported, she and the 27-year-old (born Abel Tesfaye) split after nearly 10 months together. “Justin is her soul mate,” explains the Gomez pal. “He always had her heart and her attention.”

Now, Bieber, 23, is using it to his advantage. “Justin really wants Selena back,” reveals a Bieber source. “He’s been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can.”

A reconciliation may be next. “There won’t be any decisions soon,” explains the Gomez pal. “But ultimately, their friends think it will end up in that direction.”

And though the Bieber source insists he’s a changed, “more mature” man, Gomez knows what she may be getting herself into. (In August 2016, she claimed he “cheated multiple times.”) Adds the source, “Justin has his moments, he’s still the same and Selena knows that.”

Still, the heart wants what it wants. Says the insider, “You can’t forget your first love. Justin will always have the biggest piece of her heart.”

