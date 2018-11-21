After dating on and off for three years, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are happier than ever. “They’re madly in love with each other,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that the musician, 28, even wants to ask the model, 22, to marry him: “A proposal is on the horizon.”

The pair initially split in November 2016 after nearly two years of dating. They reconciled in April and recently moved in together. “He asked her to move in and she, of course, agreed,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “She felt that this was the next best step in their relationship.” Check out the video above to learn more about the new roommates.

