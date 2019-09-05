



is officially keeping up withThe supermodel started following her sister’s rumored beau on Instagram — and fans are not well.

A screenshot of Bella’s Instagram activity went viral on Wednesday, September 4, but it’s unclear when exactly she pressed the follow button. Cameron, for his part, also now follows Bella on the social media platform.

“Framing and putting on my wall,” one fan commented on the screenshot via Instagram.

A second user wrote, “He is officially part of the family.”

“OH THE PLACES YOU’LL GO……” a third person replied.

Gigi, 24, and Cameron, 26, were first spotted together in New York City on August 4, days after Us Weekly broke the news that he had drinks — and spent the night — with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown in Los Angeles.

In the following weeks, Gigi and Cameron were seen out with friends all over the city. They took their romance to the next step at a 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty on August 26.

“Gigi brought him over to Taylor Swift’s section and they chatted,” a source told Us of their night out at the Republic Records bash at The Fleur Room at the Moxy Chelsea hotel. “Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable. [Tyler] really seemed to fit in with her friend group.”

Publicly, however, the pair have stayed mum on their relationship. When asked about dating Gigi on the “Bachelor Party” podcast last month, Cameron simply replied, “I’m not talking about that.”

Brown, meanwhile, told Us that she has shifted her attention from relationships to winning Dancing With the Stars after joining the season 28 cast.

“Not talking about relationships, I’m talking about my dance skills,” the former pageant queen told Us on August 21. “I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner. There’s more to Hannah than that.”

