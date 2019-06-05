“New Rules” indeed! Singer Dua Lipa has a fresh gig — she’s entering the beauty world as the newest face of YSL Beauté Fragrance.

And the British singer-songwriter, who’s known for her daring looks and outspoken nature, is pretty psyched about it. “I connect so much with the campaign because of its fearlessness. I stand for the importance of being confident, strong, powerful and of not compromising on who you are, what you do and what you believe in, of always being proud of the things you do,” the Grammy winner said in a statement, “and I feel that goes down very well with the same philosophy of Yves Saint Laurent’s new fragrance.”

Meanwhile, the “IDGAF” songstress was a little looser in her Instagram announcement on Tuesday, June 4. “The hardest secret to keep! So proud and excited to finally tell you all that I am the face of the new feminine fragrance by YSL 🖤,” she captioned a stunning, moody portrait taken against a sunset. “Thank you to the incredible @yslbeauty team for making me feel so at home, for allowing me to play a small role in helping choose the final scent and for making my dreams come true on working with a brand I love so much. So excited for you all to see the campaign that was shot by filmmaker and friend @nabil but for now here’s a little behind the scenes shot… xx”

Her collaboration with the iconic French brand will debut in September when YSL releases its campaign for what it also calls its “new feminine fragrance.” What that fragrance is, no one knows yet!

The 23-year-old phenom is in good company. YSL has also named Kaia Gerber, Zoe Kravitz and Adam Levine as ambassadors in recent years.

Dua Lipa also teamed up with Karlie Kloss and Shay Mitchell in October 2018 as a face of Adidas’ “Here to Create” campaign.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!