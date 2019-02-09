Fresh voices! Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and Luke Combs are among the eight nominees for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10.

Before the ceremony takes place, get to know the groups, solo acts and duos nominated in the potentially career-changing category.

Dua Lipa

The British songstress is not exactly new on the music scene; her runaway hit, “New Rules,” debuted in July 2017. With its colorful music video and catchy lyrics, the tune became an overnight success.

The 23-year-old’s track “Electricity” is also nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 61st annual awards show, and she will perform for the first time on the Grammys stage with St. Vincent.

Bebe Rexha

The 29-year-old singer got her start in songwriting, penning Eminem and Rihanna’s Grammy-winning single, “The Monster.” Her collaborations with Florida Georgia Line and G-Eazy — for “Meant to Be” and “Me, Myself & I,” respectively — earned her more radio play, with the former being nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2019 Grammys.

Rexha gained notoriety for her social media clapbacks too. She called out a married football player for texting her in December 2018 and later slammed fashion designers who declined to dress her in January because they claimed she was “too big.”

Luke Combs

A little bit country! Fans came to love Combs’ signature deep twang after the release of singles “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “One Number Away” and “She Got the Best of Me.” The 28-year-old musician already took home the New Artist of the Year prize at the Country Music Association Awards in November 2018. Can he win again at the Grammys?

Chloe x Halle

Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey have Beyoncé’s support. The 22-time Grammy winner took the R&B duo — who are also up for Best Urban Contemporary Album for The Kids Are Alright — under her wing in 2015 after they did a YouTube cover of her song “Pretty Hurts.” Since then, the siblings performed “America the Beautiful” at the 2019 Super Bowl earlier this month and starred on the Freeform sitcom Grown-ish.

