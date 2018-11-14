Award Shows

Country Music Awards 2018: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Country Music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood return to host "The 52nd Annual CMA Awards." Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images

The hottest names in Nashville will gather together on Wednesday, November 14, for the 52nd Annual Country Music Awards.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are set to host the ceremony for their 11th year in a row as it broadcasted live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Chris Stapleton, who holds five nominations, will take the stage alongside Maren Morris and Mavis Staples during the evening. Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Ricky Skaggs, Kelsey Ballerini, Ketih Urban and more stars will also perform.

Scroll down to find out who is nominated and stay tuned (and refresh!) once the show kicks off to find out who takes home a win.

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Single of the Year
“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey” — Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osbourne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland

New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U — Keith Urban
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
The Mountain — Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey” — Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Drunk Girl” — Chris Janson
“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osbourne
“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey” — Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” — David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney
“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year
“Babe” — Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty” — Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl” — Chris Janson
“Marry Me” — Thomas Rhett
“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas — Dobro
Paul Franklin — Steel Guitar
Dann Huff — Guitar
Mac McAnally — Guitar
Derek Wells — Guitar

