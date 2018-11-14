The hottest names in Nashville will gather together on Wednesday, November 14, for the 52nd Annual Country Music Awards.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood are set to host the ceremony for their 11th year in a row as it broadcasted live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Chris Stapleton, who holds five nominations, will take the stage alongside Maren Morris and Mavis Staples during the evening. Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Ricky Skaggs, Kelsey Ballerini, Ketih Urban and more stars will also perform.

Scroll down to find out who is nominated and stay tuned (and refresh!) once the show kicks off to find out who takes home a win.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey” — Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osbourne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U — Keith Urban

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

The Mountain — Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey” — Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Drunk Girl” — Chris Janson

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man” — Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osbourne

“Dear Hate” — Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

“Drowns the Whiskey” — Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” — David Lee Murphy & Kenny Chesney

“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year

“Babe” — Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift

“Cry Pretty” — Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl” — Chris Janson

“Marry Me” — Thomas Rhett

“Tequila” — Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas — Dobro

Paul Franklin — Steel Guitar

Dann Huff — Guitar

Mac McAnally — Guitar

Derek Wells — Guitar

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!