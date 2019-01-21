Calling ‘em out! Bebe Rexha slammed a group of fashion designers who she claims refused to dress her for the 2019 Grammys because of her size.

“So, I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like the coolest thing ever,” she said in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, January 21. “And, a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big.”

The “I’m a Mess singer,” 29, who is up for the Best New Artist award, explained that she had asked her team to reach out to several fashion heavyweights for a custom look, but had been rebuffed. “Literally, like, they [say], I’m too big. And if a size 6, 8, is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f–king dresses. ‘Cause that’s crazy. ‘Cause all … you’re saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful, and they cannot wear your dresses.”

She concluded: “So all the people that said that I’m thick and I can’t wear dresses? F–k you, I don’t want to wear your f–cking dresses.”

Rexha has made it clear that she isn’t afraid to speak her mind — in December, she called out a nameless married football player with three children for continuing to text her. “Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life,” she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. “And they are cheaters and waste your time … You’re married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave me the f—k alone. Don’t be texting me ‘hey friend’ especially if you’re a married man. That s—t don’t fly with me. Go back to playing football. If only you guys knew.”

The musician’s current wardrobe problem is one that’s plagued Hollywood for some time. Leslie Jones encountered a similar issue in June 2016, when designers refused to dress her for her Ghostbusters premiere.

“It’s so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie,” the Saturday Night Live star, 48, wrote on Twitter at the time, adding, “Hmmm that will change and I remember everything.”

The Emmy nominee went on to pair up with former Project Runway winner Christian Siriano, who created a gorgeous gown for the occasion.

