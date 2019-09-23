Tyler Cameron Officially Found His NYC Apartment Amid Gigi Hadid Romance

Making moves — literally! Tyler Cameron has officially found an apartment in New York City, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The 26-year-old Bachelorette alum is planning to move into a new building on the Lower East Side, per the source. Cameron confirmed last month that he was “apartment hunting” on the East Coast. In the meantime, the reality TV personality has been staying with a friend.

Cameron’s move comes amid his romance with Gigi Hadid, whom he was first linked to after his stint competing for HannahBrown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. After Cameron and Hadid were spotted together all over NYC during the month of August, he attended the supermodel’s grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands on September 5.

In photos from outside the service, the twosome had their arms around each other as they mourned the loss of Yolanda Hadid’s mother, Ans van den Herik, who died at the age of 78 after battling cancer.

In the following weeks, Cameron and Gigi have seemingly attempted to keep their romance under wraps. They did, however, attend the same New York Fashion Week event days after returning from Rotterdam, a city in the Dutch province of South Holland, on September 8.

While an insider previously told Us that Gigi is “really into” Cameron, he played coy about their relationship during an interview with the “Bachelor Party” podcast on August 28.

“I’m not talking about that,” he told the interviewer days after he was seen packing on the PDA at the Republic Records’ 2019 VMAs afterparty with the Tommy Hilfiger designer.

More recently, fellow Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson, who has been linked to singer Demi Lovato, opened up to Us about Cameron and Gigi’s relationship.

“Tyler and Gigi have been caught by the paparazzi. Demi and I have not. Maybe he needs to get tips from me,” Johnson quipped to Us on Thursday, September 19, before noting that the two men “don’t really don’t talk about who we’re dating.”

“The reason why is because we both keep it real. I know what kind of man Tyler is and he knows what kind of man I am,” Johnson explained. “I think that Tyler and I are very similar people. He’s very competitive, as am I. So I dunk on him. He’s dating a pretty attractive woman, and I’m dating a gorgeous woman. I mean, possibly, right? Maybe.”

Lovato, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on her romance with Johnson. She did, however, flirt with the portfolio manager on social media as The Bachelorette aired over the summer.

Reporting by Brody Brown

