



Tyler Cameron has no plans to hand out roses anytime soon. The former Bachelorette contestant told Us Weekly exclusively that he isn’t “worried about dating” after his whirlwind romances with Gigi Hadid and Hannah Brown.

The 26-year-old model has, however, been in touch with the former Miss Alabama.

“We’re friends and I think she’s an incredible girl and I have so much love for her and I want her to be successful and have the best. I don’t know about the future,” Cameron told Us at the Hudson River Park Annual Gala on Thursday, October 17, noting that he spoke to Brown on her 25th birthday less than a month ago. “I’m just trying to worry about today and tomorrow, you know?”

Back in August, Cameron made headlines when he was spotted with Brown in Los Angeles after she sent him home during the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette. Days after spending the night at her apartment, the Florida native was spotted with Hadid. Nearly two months later, Us confirmed Cameron was a single man.

“He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together,” a source close to the situation told Us on October 3, less than a month after the general contractor attended Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral with her in the Netherlands.

For now, Cameron told Us he won’t be seeing anyone — especially from Bachelor Nation.

“I don’t mean no in a negative way, I’ve just never thought of it. Like, here’s beautiful girls and great girls I’ve met, but I haven’t even thought about dating in that sense,” he told Us on Thursday. “I only know a few of them and they’re all great. … But like I said, dating girls is, like, the least of my worries right now. I’m so busy and running around. I’ll be in Toronto this weekend, Boston Monday and then Jupiter, [Florida] or the week to finally relax and hang with the family.”

The reality TV personality isn’t ruling out a potential return to the small screen down the line, however. Cameron told Us that Dancing With the Stars, which Brown is currently competing on, could be in his future.

“Who knows, I like to dance!” he told Us. “I’ve always had a dream when I was a little kid that I would be on Dancing with The Stars, through football because I saw all of the football guys do it and I love to dance So maybe down the road sometime. But right now I have a lot of things I’m focusing on.”

Cameron also officially made the move to NYC earlier this month.

“I’m finally a resident here!” he told Us on Thursday, noting he wants to help keep “green spaces” in the city. “[Hudson River Park] raise a bunch of money to keep the park open. It’s a privately run park and for them to raise all these funds to do that, it’s a great cause and I love that.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!