Tyler Cameron Moves Into His New Apartment in NYC





A place all his own! Tyler Cameron revealed that he’s finally moving into his new apartment in New York City.

The Bachelorette alum shared his move-in day journey across his Instagram Stories, where he commenced the process by lying in bed and bidding farewell to his former digs.

“Goodbye futon… It’s been a great four months,” Cameron, 26, captioned the video post on Tuesday, October 1. “It’s been real, it’s been fun, but it ain’t been real fun.”

In the video clip, Cameron proceeded to say “goodbye” to his temporary living arrangement. “Goodbye futon, goodbye bunk beds, bye shelf, bye [to] this crusty ass room,” he said before noting in the video post thereafter that “it’s move out day.”

Cameron then shared video clips from his pal Matt James’ Instagram Stories, where the duo revealed they received a friendly stranger’s assistance moving their stuff from the Upper West Side to the Lower East Side. “So my guy pulls over and randomly drives us (an [sic] all of our stuff) all the way to our new spot,” James captioned a video post. “He did ask for a mixtape shoutout. … Gotta love NYC.”

Cameron, meanwhile, was then filmed by James as he unlocked the door to their brand-new place. “Now we just need a couch, bed, TV, rug,” James wrote.

After wrapping their move-in process, Cameron headed to Finish Line Physical Therapy in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood to get “my dogs right,” as he showed a Boomerang of him moving his feet.

The Florida native previously revealed in August that he was looking for a new apartment in the Big Apple. “Apartment hunting…” he captioned a video at the time that featured the New York skyline. “Send recommendations.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively on September 23 that Cameron had officially landed on a new place.

Cameron’s move to NYC came after he was romantically linked to Gigi Hadid. The pair were first spotted hanging out together at Dumbo House in Brooklyn on August 4 following his brief reconciliation with Hannah Brown, a moment that occurred after The Bachelorette’s July finale.

Cameron and Hadid followed up this sighting with a group hangout at Frames Bowling Alley in NYC, a night out at Justin Theroux’s new dive bar Ray’s and grabbing dinner with Serena Williams.

Though Cameron accompanied Hadid to her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands on September 5, the reality TV star insisted that the pair are not dating.

“We’re just friends,” he claimed to Entertainment Tonight on September 24. “I mean … that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly. … We have a great time together.”

The general contractor then said that he’s “not in love with anybody right now,” adding that he’s “in love with myself.”

