



Closer to her! Tyler Cameron is preparing to make the move from Florida to New York amid his romance with Gigi Hadid.

The Bachelorette alum, 26, documented his search for a place in the city via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 14. “Apartment hunting…” he captioned a video of the New York skyline as he walked across a rooftop. “Send recommendations.”

Cameron’s friend Matt James jokingly laid out the property’s attributes in realtor speak in a series of follow-up posts.

The tour took place one day after the reality star was spotted on another date with Hadid, 24. The duo visited Justin Theroux’s bar, Ray’s, on Tuesday, August 13. The supermodel’s pals Cussy Smoller and Kendall Visser joined them on the excursion.

Earlier in the week, Cameron and Hadid were seen leaving her New York City apartment separately. He departed first on Monday, August 12, before she exited 45 minutes later.

The pair first made headlines in July when they followed each other on Instagram.

Cameron quickly became a fan favorite during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The 24-year-old leading lady broke up with the general contractor during the July finale but asked him out after breaking off her engagement to Jed Wyatt.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the exes followed through with the date on August 1, and he ended up spending the night at the Alabama native’s home in Los Angeles.

Days later, Cameron and Hadid hit up Dumbo House in Brooklyn. An eyewitness told Us they “were laughing and having a great time with each other.”

The models “looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another” as they went bowling on August 5. He was seen leaving her apartment on multiple occasions after their dates.

Brown reacted to news of Cameron moving on by telling Us earlier this month she is “keeping my options open,” adding: “[I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man.”

