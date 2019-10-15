It was the night every Dancing With the Stars fan looks forward to! During the Monday, October 14, episode, the celebs and pros took on Disney. They each headed to Disneyland to get inspired.

Early on, host Tom Bergeron pointed out that judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba had yet to give a 9 or 10 — but that all changed on this week’s show. Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber performed a stunning Contemporary routine to “Beauty and the Beast,” receiving three nines!

“The lifts, I thought, were in keeping with the routine. They didn’t jar me, there was emotion running through that. They were soft and beautiful and then there was a little bit of passion. It was a cracking routine,” Len, 75, said. “It was smooth like butter on a hot muffin.”

After her routine, the pop star revealed that she actually got choked up at the end of the dance when she saw her mom. “This is my parents’ favorite Disney movie, and I gave my mom my gloves over all,” the former Fifth Harmony singer said. “Afterward, I looked at her and this is the most beautiful feeling because this is not just for me, but for them, for us all. This is so magical.”

However, the pop star wasn’t the only one who got a 9! Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson took on a jazz routine to High School Musical‘s “We’re All in This Together” and received two 9s and an 8 from Len. Meanwhile, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten danced a foxtrot to “A Whole New World” and received two 9s but a 7 (!) from Len.

Plus, the last dancers to perform were James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, who took on an intense Paso Doble to the theme of Pirates of the Caribbean; they also received two 9s and an 8.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that no one would be going home — it is Disney night after all!

Scroll through the gallery below for all the dance details of the night.